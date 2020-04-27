Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Coronavirus Layoffs More Severely Threaten Housing Security for Asian, Latinx and Black Households  (access required)

Coronavirus Layoffs More Severely Threaten Housing Security for Asian, Latinx and Black Households  (access required)

Government assistance appears to be crucial to keeping many from falling into housing insecurity

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Latinx, Asian and black workers are disproportionately represented in the food, arts and service industries that have been affected by mass layoffs and furloughs.  Non-white households in these industries were more cost-burdened than white households before any loss of wages, meaning they are potentially more vulnerable to experience housing insecurity after missing pay. Financial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo