Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Bad Information Threatens to Undermine Retailers’ Negotiating Positions with Landlords, Cautions A&G Executive (access required)

Bad Information Threatens to Undermine Retailers’ Negotiating Positions with Landlords, Cautions A&G Executive (access required)

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Covid-19 raises the risk that hard-hit retailers will enter landlord negotiations with faulty or incomplete information about their own stores, leases and co-tenants, warns Peter Wilson, a Managing Director at A&G Real Estate Partners, in an Expert Analysis piece for Chain Store Age Online. "Even in normal times, when retailers are faced with a cash crunch ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo