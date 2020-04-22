Quantcast
ENNICO: A Terrible Choice: Save Lives, or Save Jobs?

By: Cliff Ennico April 22, 2020

One outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic shutdown is something I never would have thought possible 45 days ago. I have developed sympathy for politicians. Politicians of every stripe: federal, state, local, Republican, Democrat -- makes no difference. I feel sorry for these people. They may or may not have seen this coming, but they weren't ...

