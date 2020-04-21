Quantcast
McFarland Construction Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

By: Staff Report April 21, 2020

McFarland Construction (“McFarland”) is celebrating 10 years of business providing premium commercial general contracting and construction management services. As a diverse small business, this achievement marks a significant milestone for the firm. Founded in 2010 by McFarland’s President and CEO, Tino McFarland, the firm has grown from a home office with two employees, to a ...

