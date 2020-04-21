Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Housing Market Takes A Sudden Turn, According To Meyers Research (access required)

Housing Market Takes A Sudden Turn, According To Meyers Research (access required)

COVID-19's impact on the housing became apparent in March with pending new home sales down 33% month-over-month

By: Staff Report April 21, 2020

Experts at Meyers Research, the housing industry's foremost advisors, have released the New Home Pending Sales Index (PSI) for March 2020. The New Home PSI, backed by data from Zonda and Metrostudy, shows pending sales decreased year-over-year and month-over-month across the United States. The index is a leading residential real estate indicator based on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo