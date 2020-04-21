Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Businesses Report Employees Are More Engaged and Collaborative Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began (access required)

Businesses Report Employees Are More Engaged and Collaborative Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began (access required)

By: Staff Report April 21, 2020

More than half of communication executives said employee engagement (63%) and collaboration (58%) have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while feedback on productivity varied, with 40% indicating that it had declined and 25% reporting that it had increased. The findings are according to a new global survey by the Institute for Public ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo