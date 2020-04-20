Quantcast
U.S. Housing Supply Reaches New Low (access required)

By: Staff Report April 20, 2020

National housing inventory declined 13.6 percent in January, the steepest year-over-year decrease in more than 4 years, pushing the supply of for sale homes in the U.S. to its lowest level since realtor.com® began tracking the data in 2012, according to the website's January Monthly Housing Trends Report. Based on realtor.com®'s analysis, January's steep year-over-year decline ...

