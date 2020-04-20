Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Do unkempt neighborhood homes affect my home’s value? (access required)

Do unkempt neighborhood homes affect my home’s value? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery April 20, 2020

Reader Question: I’m guessing nearly 40% of the homes in our neighborhood are in need of clean-up, painting or siding, landscaping, and more. The area is busy so there is traffic noise, and pedestrian traffic. I feel like the neighborhood is going downhill. It is an older neighborhood from the late 1800s. What does this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo