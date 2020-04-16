Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / SECU and SECU Foundation Provide Food with a $2 Million Donation to Feeding the Carolinas (access required)

SECU and SECU Foundation Provide Food with a $2 Million Donation to Feeding the Carolinas (access required)

By: Staff Report April 16, 2020

Feeding the Carolinas, North Carolina’s statewide network of food banks, has received a total of $2 million in donations from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation.  The $1 million donation from each entity will help the food banks secure the supplies they need to provide food to those facing hunger in communities ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo