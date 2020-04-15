Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Chime Enhances Sales Acceleration Platform through Strategic Partnership with Aidentified (access required)

Chime Enhances Sales Acceleration Platform through Strategic Partnership with Aidentified (access required)

Integrated platform highlights significant wealth events in real time to fuel pipeline with sales ready leads

By: Staff Report April 15, 2020

Chime Technologies, an award winning operating system for the real estate industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Aidentified’s MoneyinMotion, a solution that identifies and flags wealth events across millions of U.S. executives in real time. Unlike anything else in the industry, this new partnership enhances Chime’s AI-powered sales acceleration platform to arm real estate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo