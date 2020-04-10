The Mecklenburg Times frequency change

In the last month, just about every area of life and business has been impacted by Covid-19. We hope you, the members of your companies, and your families are healthy.

As your leading source for Real Estate news, The Mecklenburg Times’ commitment to providing you with the latest news, information, and resources you need to stay informed is unwavering.

However, like many other businesses, we do need to be responsive to the economic impact. As a result, The Mecklenburg Times will temporarily move to a once per week print schedule starting with the May 5, 2020 edition.