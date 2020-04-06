Quantcast
Reonomy Announces Data Partnership with Infogroup to Expand the Reach of its Property Intelligence Platform  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Reonomy, the leading provider of property intelligence, has announced a partnership with the leading data and data-driven marketing solutions provider, Infogroup. This partnership will add attributes from over 315 million individuals and 24 million businesses nationwide to Reonomy's existing database of commercial properties. By bolstering the breadth of data coverage for professionals in the commercial ...

