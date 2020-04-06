Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Nearly Half of Americans Say They’ve Already Lost Income as a Result of COVID-19; One-Third Anticipate Needing Additional Education or Training (access required)

Nearly Half of Americans Say They’ve Already Lost Income as a Result of COVID-19; One-Third Anticipate Needing Additional Education or Training (access required)

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Strada Education Network, a national social impact organization dedicated to forging pathways between education and employment, has released new data from a nationally representative sample of Americans on COVID-19's impact on their work and education. "Nearly half of all Americans already are reporting financial impacts as a result of the pandemic," said Dave Clayton, Senior Vice ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo