Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Foreclosure Activity In February 2020 Hits All-time Low (access required)

U.S. Foreclosure Activity In February 2020 Hits All-time Low (access required)

By: Staff Report April 1, 2020

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its February 2020 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 48,004 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — the lowest number of total foreclosure ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo