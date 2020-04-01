Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: When a Side Venture Becomes a Corporate Opportunity (access required)

ENNICO: When a Side Venture Becomes a Corporate Opportunity (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico April 1, 2020

"I have a very successful service business with two partners who have become very close friends. The business is organized as a limited liability company (LLC). "Our business is doing quite well, but we see an opportunity to start a wholly unrelated business (in the online retail space) that might serve as a marketing and distribution ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo