Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Increases In 211 Out Of 358 Metro Areas (access required)

Construction Employment Increases In 211 Out Of 358 Metro Areas (access required)

By: Staff Report March 30, 2020

Construction employment grew in 211, or 59 percent, out of 358 metro areas between December 2018 and December 2019, declined in 73 and was unchanged in 74, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said that many firms report they are having ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo