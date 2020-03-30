Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Bellhops Moving Service Rapidly Grows in Charlotte; Features Instant Online Booking, Adjustable Schedules and Straightforward Pricing, for Both Local and National Moves (access required)

Bellhops Moving Service Rapidly Grows in Charlotte; Features Instant Online Booking, Adjustable Schedules and Straightforward Pricing, for Both Local and National Moves (access required)

By: Staff Report March 30, 2020

Bellhops, America's first online moving service, today announced it is continuing to rapidly grow in Charlotte. Moving is typically stressful, (on average a person moves about 12 times during their lifetime), but with its technology-based business model, Bellhops provides an experience more efficient, affordable and reliable than those found with traditional moving companies - thus ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo