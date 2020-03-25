Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Employees Have Low Trust In Organizational Leadership

Only 32 percent of U.S. employees say that their organization has trusted leaders and managers to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, while less than half (forty-five percent) say that their organizations have moved quickly to adapt to changing realities, according to a new national poll by Eagle Hill Consulting. Few workers (24 percent) say that their organization has a culture that fosters innovation and collaboration to deal with this global pandemic, and only 35 percent say their organization has the resilience to withstand the crisis.

With at least 163 million Americans ordered to stay home to control the spread of COVID-19, only about half (51 percent) of U.S. employees say their organization has the technology, tools and training needed to transition to a work from home situation. This comes as companies and governments are quickly moving employees to teleworking. Forty-nine percent of U.S. employees say their company is increasing remote work in light of COVID-19.

This new research finds that employees are pessimistic about the coronavirus crisis on several fronts:

More than half, 55 percent, are worried about their job security.

Only 39 percent of workers believe their employer is proactive in addressing health concerns of employees.

Some 31 percent indicate that their employer is proactive in addressing concerns about the economic health of the organization.

Only 27 percent say their organizations are providing customers with regular updates, while 50 percent of employees indicate that their organization is providing regular updates.

Register for webinars on Wednesday, March 25th at 11 AM ET and 2 PM ET to learn more about this new research and supporting employees in the new remote work environment.

“The coronavirus global pandemic has us in unchartered territory with no end in sight, and that is creating perhaps one of the most stressful workforce situations in U.S. history for employers and employees,” says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. “In just a matter of days, we’ve gone from employers struggling to find and keep employees, to deserted offices and dire job loss forecasts.

“Culture is what holds an organization together, so it’s never been more critical to lean hard into culture during these tough times to build a sense of community and support among the workforce,” she said. “If employers can help fill the void employees are feeling, that can empower them to overcome the many obstacles on the road ahead,” she said.

Jezior explained, “There are strategies employers can deploy to relieve at least some of the stress and help employees not only perform, but come up with innovations to steer through this crisis. This new research indicates that employees need more support as they telework, and they are looking for information and leadership.

“For example, taking time to learn from employees exactly what they need to be successful working from home will pay off. While capital outlays on equipment may be difficult, employers can schedule trainings on how to use technologies like video conferencing or chat tools,” she said. “Over communicating is another approach that is key for fostering trust and collaboration – providing forums for honest conversations about teleworking, regular updates on the state of the business, and even encouraging online social interactions like coffees or celebrations,” Jezior said.

The 2020 Eagle Hill Consulting COVID-19 Workplace Impact Survey was conducted online by Ipsos from March 17-19, 2020. The online survey included 1,032 respondents from a random sample of employees across the United States. The survey polled respondents on COVID-19 and its potential impact on their work experience and environment.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company’s expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.