Home / Inside Tract / Walton Announces Land Option Agreements for Two Single-family Home Developments in Charlotte Metro Area   (access required)

By: Staff Report March 23, 2020

Walton, a real estate investment and land asset company with US$3.8 billion under management and administration, has entered into residential land option agreements with a leading publicly-traded homebuilder for more than 800 single-family residential lots within two master-planned communities in the Charlotte, N.C. metro area. The Walton property holdings and community locations are Westlake in Mount ...

