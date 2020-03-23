Quantcast
SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: You're Saving. Should You Be Investing, Too?

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz March 23, 2020

Dear Carrie: I've always been a good saver, and now at 29 with a steady job, I have a fairly sizable savings account. My friends are getting into investing, but it seems like such a risk and makes me uncomfortable. Isn't it enough to just keep saving? -- A Reader Dear Reader: Being a good saver ...

