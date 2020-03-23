Quantcast
Construction Employment Increases In 34 States And D.C.

March 23, 2020

Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs between December 2018 and December 2019, while construction employment increased in 29 states from November to December, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data. Association officials added that most contractors expect to continue adding to their payrolls ...

