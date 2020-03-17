Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Here are the best ways to sanitize your hands, home, workplace (access required)

Here are the best ways to sanitize your hands, home, workplace (access required)

By: Laura Firszt March 17, 2020

With the prospect of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic looming, it’s essential to uphold high standards of hygiene. Minimize the transmission of infection: Stay in your house if you’re under the weather, sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow, and sanitize your hands, your home, and your workplace. Hand sanitizer and bleach are two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo