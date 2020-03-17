Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Community Association Management Joins Forces with SonShine Management Systems, Expanding Capabilities for South Carolina Property Associations from the Midlands to the Coast (access required)

Community Association Management Joins Forces with SonShine Management Systems, Expanding Capabilities for South Carolina Property Associations from the Midlands to the Coast (access required)

By: Staff Report March 17, 2020

Community Association Management, a leading Charlotte, NC-based property management company, has announced the Acquisition of SonShine Management Systems, which has served some of South Carolina’s most prestigious condominiums, townhomes and neighborhood communities located in Columbia, Florence and Myrtle Beach since 2006. The two companies will join forces as one: Community Association Management. The business arrangement is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo