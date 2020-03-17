Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Average U.S. Home Seller Profits Hit $65,500 In 2019, Another New High (access required)

Average U.S. Home Seller Profits Hit $65,500 In 2019, Another New High (access required)

By: Staff Report March 17, 2020

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its Year-End 2019 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that home sellers nationwide in 2019 realized a home price gain of $65,500 on the typical sale, up from $58,100 last year and up from $50,027 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo