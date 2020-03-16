Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / $10 Million Fannie Mae Innovation Challenge Selects Five Proposals to Address Affordable Housing, Education, and Economic Mobility (access required)

$10 Million Fannie Mae Innovation Challenge Selects Five Proposals to Address Affordable Housing, Education, and Economic Mobility (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2020

Fannie Mae has announced the selection of five innovative ideas to receive contract awards under phase three of the Sustainable Communities Innovation Challenge (The Challenge). The Challenge is a nationwide competition to generate solutions to the nation's affordable housing issues. In the final phase, Fannie Mae sought innovations at the intersection of affordable housing, education, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo