Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Foreclosure Activity Drops To 15-year Low In 2019 (access required)

U.S. Foreclosure Activity Drops To 15-year Low In 2019 (access required)

Foreclosure Starts Hit New Record Low Nationwide; Highest Foreclosure Rates in Metropolitan Statistical Areas Along East Coast

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), has released its Year-End 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows foreclosure filings— default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 493,066 U.S. properties in 2019, down 21 percent from 2018 and down 83 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo