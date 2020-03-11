Quantcast
North Carolina's Economic Forecast: 'Sluggish Growth' for Remainder of 2020

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

John Connaughton, Barings Professor of Financial Economics at UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business, is forecasting an extended period of “sluggish growth” for the state’s economy in 2020.  “The bump up to a 3% annual GSP [Gross State Product] growth rate that was promised as part of the 2018 tax cut appears to be over,” Connaughton ...

