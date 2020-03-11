Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Lower mortgage rates could assist with affordability and increase competition among area buyers   (access required)

Lower mortgage rates could assist with affordability and increase competition among area buyers   (access required)

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

  The 16-county Charlotte housing market continued its run of steady gains in both home sales and prices in February.  According to data from Canopy MLS, year-over-year home sales rose 3.6 percent with 3,144 homes sold in February 2020.  Compared to sales in January 2020, sales were up 10.9 percent with 309 more properties sold in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo