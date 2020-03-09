Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: Who pays the real estate commission? (access required)

Dear Monty: Who pays the real estate commission? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery March 9, 2020

Reader Question: We are starting to explore buying our first home. We have attended several open houses and spoken to several real estate agents. One of the questions we have asked is who pays the real estate commission. It is a question to which we have received different answers. In discussion with family members and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo