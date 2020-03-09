Brian Charlebois joins RestorePro Reconstruction as Partner of its new Charlotte Office and Chief Sales Officer Company-wide

North Carolina disaster reconstruction leader and innovator, Brian Charlebois, recently joined RestorePro Reconstruction as partner of its new Charlotte office — the third office in the state — and chief sales officer for the entire company.

With a tenured track record in the Carolinas’ reconstruction industry, spanning nearly 15 years, Charlebois has held various positions, including water technician, project manager, operations manager, marketing manager, and chief marketing officer. Demonstrating a unique ability to capitalize on a high-growth market, as evident by earning numerous national and regional awards, he has exponentially grown firms under his leadership up to 500%, ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

“RestorePro is thrilled to have Brian on board as partner of our new Charlotte office,” stated Ryan Jackson, president of RestorePro. “Under his leadership, coupled with favorable market conditions and our reputation for excellence, we are positioned well to capture significant market share in the reconstruction segment in Charlotte. Furthermore, he exemplifies RestorePro’s core values, including serving our clients with urgency, empathy, integrity, and personal excellence within a customer-first operational platform.”

The Charlotte area’s continued growth in RestorePro’s target vertical markets, positive economic conditions, proximity to the Raleigh headquarters location, built-in demand for reconstruction services, and access to talent all contributed to the firm selecting the Queen City for its newest location and bringing Charlebois on board as partner.

“I’m excited to join RestorePro as its partner in the new Charlotte office,” stated Charlebois. RestorePro is an industry leader in the disaster reconstruction market in Raleigh and Fayetteville, and we have a strategy in place to replicate that success here in Charlotte one client relationship at a time.”

Charlebois is IICRC-certified and a member of several leading industry associations, including the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association, IFMA Charlotte, and the Triangle Apartment Association.