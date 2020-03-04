Henderson Properties Opens New South Carolina Office

Diversified real estate company Henderson Properties has opened a new office in Rock Hill in response to the growing number of homeowners’ associations the company manages in York County.

The new office at 958 West Main Street is the fourth for Henderson Properties, which manages 194 associations in the greater Charlotte region, including 16 in South Carolina. Those communities include Avondale in Indian Land (500-plus homes), Barber Rock in Indian Land (180 homes), the townhomes and golf villas at Springfield in Fort Mill (165 homes) and Habersham in Fort Mill (188 homes).

In addition to community association management, the new office will offer the company’s full suite of services, including real estate sales, rental property management and renovations and maintenance. Henderson Properties will host a grand opening for the new office along with staff members from the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, meet the Henderson Properties team and enjoy light refreshments.

“With the growing number of associations that we manage in South Carolina, we need a physical presence in the state,” said Phil Henderson, president of Henderson Properties. “Our new Rock Hill office provides us with a fantastic location to continue meeting the needs of current and future clients in the region.”

Henderson Properties has 80 employees in the Charlotte region and was a 2019 finalist for the Charlotte Business Journal’s Family Business Awards.

About Henderson Properties

Henderson Properties is a full‐service real estate company founded in 1990 by Philip Henderson in Charlotte. The company provides services to real estate investors, homeowners, tenants and community associations in the areas of rental property management, leasing, community association management, property renovations and maintenance and home sales. Co-founder, author and speaker Shelly Henderson shares the Henderson Properties business journey in her encouraging and insightful book, Starting From Scratch, available at the reception. Visit www.shellylhenderson.com for more information.

Henderson Properties has been dedicated to providing professional community association management in the Charlotte metropolitan area since 1990. The highly trained staff at Henderson Properties provides comprehensive association management services for single-family, townhome, and condominium communities such as Bradfield Farms and Park Avenue Condominiums. The company’s community association managers work closely with HOA boards to communicate timely and accurate information and provide the highest level of service possible. For more information, please email HOA@hendersonproperties.com or visit the Henderson Properties website at www.hendersonproperties.com.