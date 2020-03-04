Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Fixer-Upper Effect Lingers: Buyers Pay 10 Percent More for Modern Farmhouses (access required)

Fixer-Upper Effect Lingers: Buyers Pay 10 Percent More for Modern Farmhouses (access required)

By: Staff Report March 4, 2020

From television trend to real estate spend – homes with shiplap, barndoors and farmhouse sinks sell for more and sell faster than expected. New Zillow research suggests buyers aren't over the farmhouse fad and they're willing to pay a significant premium for features popularized by reality renovation TV shows.  Modern farmhouse style, when mentioned in a for-sale ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo