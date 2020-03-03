4 Tips to Sell Your Home Fast

By Brandi Williams

Selling a home fast requires a little extra work, and trust me, it goes a long way! Most homeowners want to sell their home quickly and for the most amount of money possible. A few simple modifications can give you a strategic advantage and allow you to beat the competition. Here are four tips to make sure you accomplish your goal and sell your house fast, for top dollar!

From the Outside In: Selling your house quickly starts before potential buyers enter the front door. First impressions matter in everything, and home sales are no different. The curb appeal is your house’s first impression, so make it count. Some simple landscaping and exterior maintenance will do the trick. When listing your house, be sure to keep the grass and hedges cut, add fresh mulch, pine straw or flowers, and pressure wash the exterior of the house and driveway. These minor adjustments can put major dollars in your pocket, fast!

Spruce Up the House: There is power in the paint brush! A fresh coat of paint goes a long way to help sell your house fast. Neutral paint colors throughout the house give potential buyers a clean slate to work with. Fresh paint throughout turns your house into a canvas for buyers to personalize after they purchase. After you paint, hire a professional to do a deep clean of the house, including carpets and rugs. In additional to making the home more aesthetically pleasing, an added perk is that this can also reduce odors. Turn on interior lights for showings and add lamps in rooms without ceiling lights. These efforts will ensure the home shines in photographs and stands out during showings.

Simple Fixes Make a Big Difference: Put your screwdriver, wrench, and hammer to good use, and take care of the minor repairs in the house. Before your house makes its debut on the market, fix the minor issues that you are aware of. Replace old light bulbs (including the attic and exterior bulbs) to show your house in the best possible light. Repair items that squeak, get stuck, or that don’t function as intended so buyers have no reason to question what works. Other minor fixes or repairs include: tightening door latches, repairing leaky faucets, changing the air filters, clearing sink drains, and fixing loose stoppers. Taking care of minor fixes can lead to more dollars in your pocket and a faster sale.

The Price is Right: If you price it right, the buyers will come. Buyers are looking for a house that matches their needs and wants at the best price. If you have completed the first three steps, the only thing left to do is to price your home to sell. This is where the help of a real estate professional becomes invaluable. The right listing agent will help you price your home competitively so that you stand out against the competition. When deciding on your home price, you want to focus on the current trends to determine your market value. Pricing strategies change based on local market trends, so be sure you are priced competitively so you attract all of the buyers looking in your neighborhood, school district, or zip code.

Brandi Williams is a licensed Realtor and Partner of Premier Home Advisors Powered by Keller Williams Realty. She ranks in the top 20% and is an Ignite Instructor for emerging agents in the office. She serves as a Productivity Coach in her office where she helps agents foster deeper relationships while building their business. In her free time, Brandi enjoys travel, reading, cooking, and researching various topics. She also enjoys time with her family, friends, and dog Bella. Contact Brandi at 980-292-6272 or via email at Brandi@viewpremier.com.