Relaxed Zoning Could Create Millions of New Homes in America's Single-Family Neighborhoods

By: Staff Report March 2, 2020

Allowing for even modest amounts of new density in the nation's overwhelmingly single-family neighborhoods could lead to millions of new homes nationwide, according to a Zillow® analysis, helping alleviate a housing affordability crisis that has been decades in the making. If the Los Angeles area, for example, continues to add housing largely as it has over ...

