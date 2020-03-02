Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Reveals the Housing Markets that Changed the Most This Decade (access required)

Redfin Reveals the Housing Markets that Changed the Most This Decade (access required)

By: Staff Report March 2, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Nassau County, NY experienced the most dramatic housing shifts since 2010, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. "The housing market is ending the decade in a vastly different place than it began," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo