Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Office Etiquette Survey: Bad Language, Pets, Political Décor Remain Biggest Offenses (access required)

Office Etiquette Survey: Bad Language, Pets, Political Décor Remain Biggest Offenses (access required)

By: Staff Report February 26, 2020

New research from global staffing firm Accountemps reveals some do's and don'ts for today's workplace. While nearly all senior managers surveyed (91%) said organizations have loosened up over the past decade, certain behaviors are still frowned upon, the most common being using foul language (54%), bringing pets to the office (51%) and displaying political signs ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo