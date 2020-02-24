Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Charlotte office building sold in off-market deal (access required)

Charlotte office building sold in off-market deal (access required)

By: Staff Report February 24, 2020

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the sale of a 67,949-square-foot, vacant, value-add office building in Charlotte. JLL represented the seller. Exeter Property Group purchased the asset in an off-market transaction. Situated on 4.35 acres at 5815 Westpark Drive, the building is in an infill location and conveniently next to Interstate 77, which, as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo