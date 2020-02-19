Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Mom stiffs son-in-law in real estate deal (access required)

Mom stiffs son-in-law in real estate deal (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery February 19, 2020

Reader Question: My husband and I renovated a home owned by my mother under the condition that she would sign the house over to both of us. We have completed the work. She does not want to sign the home over to my husband and me. She only wants it in my name and hers. My ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo