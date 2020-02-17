Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / What to do when the carbon monoxide alarm is beeping (access required)

What to do when the carbon monoxide alarm is beeping (access required)

By: Laura Firszt February 17, 2020

When you hear your carbon monoxide alarm beeping, the first thing you should do is pay attention to the exact nature of the sound. Different patterns of beeps or chirps mean different things, though all signal that you must take some action. Inhaling high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) can cause brain damage or death, yet ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo