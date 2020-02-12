Quantcast
Will 2020 Be The Year The Land Market Tumbles? (access required)

By: Staff Report February 12, 2020

The land market in 2019 continued the plateau trend of the past several years in which the supply of agricultural land for sale on the market remained lower than average and prices for good quality cropland held mostly steady. Looking ahead to next year, will financial stress from lower commodity prices and poor harvests in ...

