Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / November home sales positive; 2020 outlook looks promising (access required)

November home sales positive; 2020 outlook looks promising (access required)

By: Staff Report February 12, 2020

  November home sales were positive across the Charlotte region headed into the holidays, rising 2.0 percent year-over-year with 3,878 homes sold, according to data from Canopy MLS. Sales compared to the previous month (October 2019) were down 15.2 percent, but year-to-date sales were up 4.6 percent with 46,740 homes sold over the 11-month time period. Pending ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo