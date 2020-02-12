Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Fool Me Once, Shame on You. Fool Me Twice … (access required)

ENNICO: Fool Me Once, Shame on You. Fool Me Twice … (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico February 12, 2020

"A couple of years ago, I was employed as the marketing director for a small, family-owned business. For several years in a row, this company saw huge increases in annual sales as a result of my efforts. Unfortunately, the owner died, and the owner's son who took over the business fired me for no reason ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo