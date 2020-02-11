Quantcast
The Bank of Mom and Dad Is Still Open: Survey Reveals Millennials and Gen Zers Are Looking For Advice and Financial Assistance From Parents (access required)

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

A national survey conducted by loanDepot found that 77% of Millennial and Gen Zers are expecting to receive financial assistance from their parents to purchase their first home. And, of the 1 in 4 surveyed who indicated that they were not interested in buying a home, 61% indicated that their interest in buying one would ...

