Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Financial Literacy: A Powerful Tool for Social Justice in 2020 and Beyond (access required)

SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Financial Literacy: A Powerful Tool for Social Justice in 2020 and Beyond (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz February 11, 2020

Dear readers: Today I'm departing from my usual format to share with you my greatest wish for the new year and the next decade: that as a nation, we will come together to unleash the tremendous power of financial literacy. When asked about financial literacy, most people think of a classroom with lessons in budgeting, credit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo