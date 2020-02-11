Quantcast
Knight Foundation invests in Charlotte’s Five Points Plaza to serve as community hub for Historic West End (access required)

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

In an effort to increase connections among residents and support equitable development in Charlotte’s Historic West End, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has provided the City of Charlotte $394,200 in funding to support the city’s $5.5-million urban open space, Five Points Plaza.   The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to accept the Knight Foundation’s ...

