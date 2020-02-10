Akridge And Levine Properties Name Gensler Architect For One Montford Park Project

Akridge, a Washington, DC-based developer and Charlotte-based Levine Properties has named Gensler architect for One Montford Park located at 4701 Hedgemore Drive in the Park Road Corridor.

Levine Properties purchased the Hedgemore building in 2014 along with other Park Road properties. At One Montford Park, Akridge will completely overhaul the existing structure, originally built in the early 80’s, to deliver a 145,000-square-foot, Class A office tower. The nine-story building will boast sweeping views of downtown Charlotte and 16,000-square-foot floor plates. The property will offer a prime location in the Park Road submarket just blocks from the newly-renovated Park Road Shopping Center.

“We are excited about the team we have assembled for this project, our partnership with Levine Properties and the opportunity to deliver our first Class A office building in the Charlotte market,” said Matt Klein, President & CEO of Akridge.

The design vision for One Montford Park is to complement the natural qualities of the site, including organic textures, to enhance a connection to nature and reflect a rich local history. The design adds significant features that maximize daylight into the core while incorporating external design elements to modernize the existing structure’s appearance.

The project, that begins this month as the last tenants vacate, is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete and should be ready in mid 2021.

About Akridge

Akridge is a comprehensive real estate services company and a prominent investor and developer in the Washington metropolitan region and North Carolina. It invests in, develops, and manages commercial real estate, from office buildings to multifamily and mixed-use space. Akridge is dedicated to incorporating innovative designs into its properties and creating projects of timeless quality and lasting value. It first expanded beyond the Washington metropolitan region into Raleigh Durham in 2016. Its properties there include The Trust Building, development of 555 Mangum Street, and the conversion of 949 Washington Street into creative office space. For over 45 years, the company has acquired, developed, or entitled more than 22 million square feet of office, industrial flex, residential, retail, and entertainment space. Notable projects include the 1-million-square-foot Gallery Place and the internationally recognized Homer Building. For more information please visit www.akridge.com.

About Levine Properties

Founded in 1984, Levine Properties is a family-owned property investment company that develops, owns and operates commercial and residential properties in the Charlotte, NC-area and select national locations. In Charlotte, Levine invests in key urban locations with the potential for mixed-use development. Follow on Twitter @levineprops

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 49 locations and more than 6,000 professionals networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work, and play more inspiring, more resilient, and more impactful. Gensler’s Charlotte office has been committed to the Charlotte community since it opened its doors more than 20 years ago, supporting a local expertise with the support of the firm’s global knowledge and research build brands and identities, design innovative workplaces for creative companies, and revitalized spaces into vibrant facilities. Follow Gensler Charlotte on IG @genslerclt