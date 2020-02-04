Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / A Cleaner World Gets a Cleaner Look with New Acrylic Block Walls (access required)

A Cleaner World Gets a Cleaner Look with New Acrylic Block Walls (access required)

By: Staff Report February 4, 2020

As part of its lobby remodeling process, A Cleaner World® has selected Hy-Lite® acrylic block interior wall panels for the company's dry cleaning stores. Located throughout North Carolina and Virginia, the company welcomes 500,000 customers yearly to its 32 stores. "As we progress through the renovation of the lobbies in all our locations, we've been incorporating ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo