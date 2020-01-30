Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Eight extra due diligence tips when buying condominium units (access required)

Eight extra due diligence tips when buying condominium units (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery January 30, 2020

Reader Question: What is the disclosure responsibility regarding the construction or other known issues when buying a condominium unit using an agent? I looked at a condo development and noticed that the grade was not appropriate around the structure. Water seepage was evident inside the unit. The agent explicitly stated she did not want to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo