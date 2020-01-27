Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Self Storage Rates Continue Declining on High Delivery Levels, Yardi Matrix Reports (access required)

By: Staff Report January 27, 2020

U.S. self storage markets are still dealing with the impact of high completion levels from the past few years. The incoming supply continues to hinder rent growth, pressuring store operators to use cutbacks and concessions to maintain competitiveness. Compared to October 2018, asking rates decreased in October 2019 in all but two—Las Vegas and California's Inland ...

