Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Mortgage Expands to New Jersey and South Carolina (access required)

Redfin Mortgage Expands to New Jersey and South Carolina (access required)

By: Staff Report January 23, 2020

Redfin Mortgage, LLC is now offering loans to homebuyers in New Jersey and South Carolina. Redfin Mortgage is a subsidiary of Redfin (www.redfin.com), the tech-powered real estate brokerage. Redfin Mortgage now offers fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages as well as jumbo loans in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Built on Redfin's technology platform ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo